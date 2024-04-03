Menu

Politics

Manitoba NDP government not committing to build all schools promised by Tories

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2024 12:49 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Finance Minister Adrien Sala speak to media before the provincial budget is read at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The future of seven schools promised by the former Progressive Conservative government in Manitoba is uncertain. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Finance Minister Adrien Sala speak to media before the provincial budget is read at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The future of seven schools promised by the former Progressive Conservative government in Manitoba is uncertain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
The future of seven schools promised by the former Progressive Conservative government in Manitoba is uncertain.

The Tories promised last year to build a total of nine schools by 2027, under a so-called P3 system in partnership with the private sector.

The NDP government, in its budget this week, has set aside money for two schools — one in northwest Winnipeg and one in the city’s southeast — to be built by the government alone.

Click to play video: '‘A significant document’: Health care-heavy Manitoba budget released'
‘A significant document’: Health care-heavy Manitoba budget released

Finance Minister Adrien Sala says the remaining seven schools are not cancelled, but the province is not committing to them at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

He accuses the former Tory government of promising the schools without having the funding for them.

He says the NDP government recognizes the need for more schools but will proceed responsibly.

In Opposition, the NDP criticized the P3 model, saying it would cost taxpayers more money in the long run.

The Tory plan would have had a private contractor design, construct and maintain the buildings. In exchange, the province would have signed a 30-year agreement including payments for ongoing maintenance.

The Tories had said the plan would allow the schools to be built quickly and would save money.

Click to play video: 'Political science prof reacts to Manitoba budget'
Political science prof reacts to Manitoba budget
© 2024 The Canadian Press

