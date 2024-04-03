Raptors sign Malik Williams to 10-day contract

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Centre Malik Williams has signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors.

Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The six-foot-11 Williams averaged 11.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 23.2 minutes in 33 regular-season games this year with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the G League affiliate of the Miami Heat.

Williams scored in double figures 21 times for the Skyforce including a career-high 29 points Jan. 19 against the Maine Celtics.

He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and spent last season with Anwil Wloclawek of the Polish OBL where he averaged 8.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 17.7 minutes in 31 games.

Williams played collegiately at Louisville and averaged 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 17.9 minutes in 123 games over five NCAA seasons (2017-22).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.