SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors sign Malik Williams to 10-day contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2024 12:10 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Centre Malik Williams has signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors.

Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The six-foot-11 Williams averaged 11.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 23.2 minutes in 33 regular-season games this year with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the G League affiliate of the Miami Heat.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors’ Masai Ujiri reflects on Pascal Siakam’s start with Basketball without Borders'
Toronto Raptors’ Masai Ujiri reflects on Pascal Siakam’s start with Basketball without Borders
Story continues below advertisement

Williams scored in double figures 21 times for the Skyforce including a career-high 29 points Jan. 19 against the Maine Celtics.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and spent last season with Anwil Wloclawek of the Polish OBL where he averaged 8.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 17.7 minutes in 31 games.

Trending Now

Williams played collegiately at Louisville and averaged 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 17.9 minutes in 123 games over five NCAA seasons (2017-22).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices