Crime

Suspect, victim in Burger King attack known to each other: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 12:31 pm
1 min read
One person injured after Burger King assault
Police say one person was seriously assaulted at the Burger King on Osborne Street near Confusion Corner.
The victim of an assault at a Burger King restaurant near Confusion Corner is in stable condition in hospital, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the Osborne Street eatery around 10 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a serious assault. They found the victim, 45, in critical condition, with a serious upper-body injury.

Const. Jason Michalyshen told 680 CJOB that the suspect fled the scene before police arrived, and that the attack wasn’t random.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The victim and the suspect did know each other to some extent,” he said.

“The exact dynamics and why the assault occurred and why did it elevate to this extreme, … that’s something we’re still sorting through.

“We’re not acknowledging an arrest at this time, but we’re pretty confident this individual will be in custody in short order,” he said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

