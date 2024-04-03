Suspect, victim in Burger King attack known to each other: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

The victim of an assault at a Burger King restaurant near Confusion Corner is in stable condition in hospital, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the Osborne Street eatery around 10 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a serious assault. They found the victim, 45, in critical condition, with a serious upper-body injury.

Const. Jason Michalyshen told 680 CJOB that the suspect fled the scene before police arrived, and that the attack wasn’t random.

“The victim and the suspect did know each other to some extent,” he said.

“The exact dynamics and why the assault occurred and why did it elevate to this extreme, … that’s something we’re still sorting through.

“We’re not acknowledging an arrest at this time, but we’re pretty confident this individual will be in custody in short order,” he said.

