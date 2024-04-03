Menu

Canada

Trudeau pitches apartment building push with $15B more in loans

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2024 12:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal budget allocates additional $15B to apartment construction loan program'
Federal budget allocates additional $15B to apartment construction loan program
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that an additional $15 billion will be allocated to its apartment construction loan program in the upcoming federal budget. Trudeau, stated that the funding will be used to construct 30,000 new apartments in the next decade, while the program itself will undergo reforms to extend loan terms and widen financing options for senior and student housing.
The federal government is setting aside another $15 billion in the upcoming budget for its apartment construction loan program.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the funding will help build another 30,000 apartments within the next 10 years.

The government is also reforming the program to extend loan terms and expand financing to housing for students and seniors.

The announcement is part of the Liberals’ pre-budget tour of the country.

Click to play video: 'Canada pledges $6B for infrastructure fund amid housing crisis'
Canada pledges $6B for infrastructure fund amid housing crisis
On Tuesday, Trudeau announced a $6-billion infrastructure fund to support homebuilding and a $400 million top-up to the housing accelerator fund.

The Liberals also say the funding for provinces and territories will come with conditions, including adopting the recently announced renters’ bill of rights.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

