Canada

Good Samaritan in Peterborough turns in satchel containing thousands of dollars: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 11:58 am
1 min read
Peterborough Police Service badge View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say a resident found and turned over a satchel containing thousands of dollars in cash. Global News Peterborough file
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are thanking a Good Samaritan who turned in a lost bag containing thousands of dollars in cash on the weekend.

The Peterborough Police Service says on Saturday, a resident located a satchel in a parking lot in the area of Lansdowne and Park streets.

The individual turned the bag over to police.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say the satchel contained identification, credit cards and several thousand dollars in cash.

On Tuesday morning, police say they were able to locate and return the property to the rightful owner, who they say was “extremely thankful.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

