Good Samaritan in Peterborough turns in satchel containing thousands of dollars: police

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are thanking a Good Samaritan who turned in a lost bag containing thousands of dollars in cash on the weekend.

The Peterborough Police Service says on Saturday, a resident located a satchel in a parking lot in the area of Lansdowne and Park streets.

The individual turned the bag over to police.

Police say the satchel contained identification, credit cards and several thousand dollars in cash.

On Tuesday morning, police say they were able to locate and return the property to the rightful owner, who they say was “extremely thankful.