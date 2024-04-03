April storm to bring heavy snow to Montreal, up to 20cm expected

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

After weeks of spring temperatures in Montreal, winter weather is expected to return Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning early Wednesday morning.

According to the alert, 15 to 20 centimetres of heavy snow is forecast for Wednesday evening to Thursday night.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -1 C overnight Wednesday.

Environment Canada predicts wet snow will accumulate rapidly. The weather agency warns this could make travel difficult and impact rush-hour traffic.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Rain is supposed to begin Wednesday afternoon and change to heavy snow later in the evening. Wind gusts up to 60 kilometres per hour are expected.

Snow is forecast throughout Thursday, followed by a mix of snow and rain on Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Rain is expected overnight Friday, with temperatures climbing back above the freezing mark.