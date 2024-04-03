Menu

April storm to bring heavy snow to Montreal, up to 20cm expected

By Leora Schertzer Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 12:15 pm
1 min read
Montrealers with reduced mobility calling for better snow, ice removal
RELATED: People with reduced mobility are once again drawing attention to winter travel problems. They are urging the city of Montreal administration to do better at clearing snow and ice so that people with disabilities can get around. Global's Phil Carpenter reports. – Feb 6, 2024
After weeks of spring temperatures in Montreal, winter weather is expected to return Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning early Wednesday morning.

According to the alert, 15 to 20 centimetres of heavy snow is forecast for Wednesday evening to Thursday night.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -1 C overnight Wednesday.

Environment Canada predicts wet snow will accumulate rapidly. The weather agency warns this could make travel difficult and impact rush-hour traffic.

Rain is supposed to begin Wednesday afternoon and change to heavy snow later in the evening. Wind gusts up to 60 kilometres per hour are expected.

Snow is forecast throughout Thursday, followed by a mix of snow and rain on Friday afternoon.

Rain is expected overnight Friday, with temperatures climbing back above the freezing mark.

