Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Pilot project aims to cut Regina and Saskatoon ambulance wait times

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 12:02 pm
1 min read
A new pilot project aims to reduce ambulance wait times by having a nurse evaluate emergency calls. View image in full screen
A new pilot project aims to reduce ambulance wait times by having a nurse evaluate emergency calls. Global News/ File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new pilot project in Saskatchewan aims to address ambulance offload delays by having a nurse evaluate emergency medical dispatch calls.

The government of Saskatchewan said this triage system will improve patient flow by having a registered nurse determine if the call is an emergency, and if it’s not, direct patients to alternative, appropriate health care options.

“This new support system will streamline services for our EMS providers and help ensure that patients are seeing the right health care provider in the right location at the right time,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said.

Click to play video: 'Medavie Health Services West recruits from Australia'
Medavie Health Services West recruits from Australia

This new system kicks off in June with a dedicated nurse available 12 hours a day within each of the Regina and Saskatoon medical communication and coordination centres or “MCCCs” that are operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Medavie Health Services West.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The province said that a large number of patients who call 911 are taken to a provincial emergency department, which it said is not always the most appropriate facility.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“Providing appropriate care to all patients in the most suitable setting is the best way to ensure individual care needs are being met and that our ambulances are available for the next response. This additional layer of assessment will help improve patient care and avoid overwhelming emergency departments,” said Rod MacKenzie of the SHA.

“Developing and identifying appropriate health tools to best suit the changing needs of our communities is vital to the evolution of care. Adding secondary triage with Registered Nurses, as an enhancement to the Medical Priority Dispatch System used in MCCCs, will provide our region with additional care options when transport may not be the most appropriate option,” said Gerry Schriemer of Medavie Health Services West.

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices