Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New medical school at York University to open in 2028

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2024 10:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Ontario announces new medical school with York University partnership'
Health Matters: Ontario announces new medical school with York University partnership
Health Matters: Ontario announces new medical school with York University partnership
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new medical school focused on family medicine at York University will open its doors in 2028.

York University president Rhonda Lenton says the university has been planning the medical school for the past decade.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The new medical school that will be located at the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital will devote 70 per cent of its postgraduate seats for primary care.

The Ontario College of Family Physicians say 2.3 million Ontarians do not have a family doctor, with that number expected to double in two years.

Trending Now

The province recently said it plans to connect 600,000 people to primary care teams.

Those teams are composed of health professionals who work together, including doctors, nurse practitioners, registered and practical nurses, physiotherapists, social workers and dietitians.

Advertisement
More on Health
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices