New medical school at York University to open in 2028

A new medical school focused on family medicine at York University will open its doors in 2028.

York University president Rhonda Lenton says the university has been planning the medical school for the past decade.

The new medical school that will be located at the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital will devote 70 per cent of its postgraduate seats for primary care.

The Ontario College of Family Physicians say 2.3 million Ontarians do not have a family doctor, with that number expected to double in two years.

The province recently said it plans to connect 600,000 people to primary care teams.

Those teams are composed of health professionals who work together, including doctors, nurse practitioners, registered and practical nurses, physiotherapists, social workers and dietitians.