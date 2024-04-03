Speed-limiting devices to be required in commercial vehicles: B.C. gov’t

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy commercial vehicles will soon be required to have speed-limiting technology installed.

The digital technology will help moderate speeds on B.C. highways in an effort to bring more safety, the province said.

The mandatory use of speed-limiter devices comes into effect on April 5, 2024, and was announced back in December 2023.

“Heavy commercial vehicles with a gross-vehicle-weight rating of more than 11,793 kilograms that were manufactured after 1994 will be required to have the devices installed in their vehicles to operate in the province,” B.C. Ministry of Transportation staff said in a release.

“The devices must be programmed to a maximum speed of 105 km/h, which effectively prevents these vehicles from accelerating past that speed.”

Any commercial vehicle operating without a speed limiter is subject to a fine, including a victim surcharge of $368.

Legislative amendments have been made to the Motor Vehicle Act, but some vehicles are exempt from the legislation including emergency vehicles and motorhomes.

The B.C. government said that other provinces have this legislation in place already and that it has proven to work in reducing crashes.