U.S. News

Woman held captive for over 2 months escapes van during Walgreens trip

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 11:36 am
2 min read
Left image shows a beige minivan halfway up on the sidewalk after a car chase with Florida police. Right image shows Walter Medina being detained on what appears to be a stretcher, surrounded by authorities. View image in full screen
Walter Medina, 48, was arrested on Tuesday after a woman escaped his minivan. Police learned that she had been held captive for over two months. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Florida have arrested a “violent” man accused of “inflicting months of captivity and abuse” on a woman before she managed to escape while her captor was shopping at Walgreens, according to a Tuesday news release.

Walter Medina, 48, was arrested after a 911 call reported an injured woman had “just escaped from a van and needed help” near a gas station outside Tampa.

Mugshot of Walter Medina, 48, accused of holding a woman captive for two-and-a-half months in the Tampa area. Medina was arrested April 2, 2024. View image in full screen
Mugshot of Walter Medina, 48, accused of holding a woman captive for two-and-a-half months in the Tampa area. Medina was arrested Tuesday. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Police learned that the woman had been held prisoner for about two-and-a-half months, during which time Medina transported her around the Tampa area and threatened to kill her if she fled. She was repeatedly beaten with a wooden baseball bat and a flathead screwdriver, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office writes.

By the time the woman was rescued, she had suffered severe injuries, including broken ribs, deep puncture wounds and extensive bruising.

Medina allegedly met the victim in January while she was panhandling around the Wellswood neighbourhood of Tampa. Initially, he gave her food and narcotics, police write, before his “actions turned violent.”

The woman found her opportunity to escape when Medina briefly left her alone while he was shopping at Walgreens. She escaped the van she was being held in, fled to a nearby gas station and was found by police, who took her to a local hospital.

“I can’t imagine the torture this victim endured for months, but I can imagine the relief she felt when our deputies arrived,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I have to commend the bravery of the victim for escaping her captor and seeking help. Our thoughts are with her as she recovers from this traumatic ordeal.”

Medina was arrested a day after the woman was rescued following a car chase with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Lakeland Police Department, and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Photos released by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office show state trooper vehicles surrounding a beige Chrysler Town & Country van, which is partially on the curb.

State trooper vehicles pin in a beige Chryster minivan that is half on the sidewalk. View image in full screen
Photos showing the aftermath of a car chase that ended in the arrest of Walter Medina. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Another photo showed Medina in a grey tank top and white-and-black sweat pants being detained by authorities on what appears to be a stretcher.

Walter Medina being detained on what appears to be a stretcher, surrounded by authorities. View image in full screen
Walter Medina was arrested Tuesday on charges of false imprisonment after he allegedly held a woman captive for over two months. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Medina has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, armed kidnapping, armed false imprisonment, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, tampering with a witness and tampering with physical evidence.

“This suspect’s reign of violent terror is now over,” said Sheriff Chronister.

Medina has an extensive criminal background that includes a prior prison sentence for false imprisonment and arrests for kidnapping, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, and robbery.

Click to play video: 'Kidnapped woman escapes cinder block cell in Oregon'
Kidnapped woman escapes cinder block cell in Oregon
