Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Skier killed in avalanche northwest of Banff

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 9:11 am
1 min read
View of the avalanche from a rescue helicopter indicating the location of where the victim was found. View image in full screen
View of the avalanche from a rescue helicopter indicating the location of where the victim was found. Credit / Parks Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A skier is dead after triggering an avalanche on a mountain northwest of Banff, Alta.

Avalanche Canada said a solo skier skied off the shoulder of Cathedral Mountain on to a slope known as Cathedral Glades.

The skier triggered a size 2.5 avalanche, according to Avalanche Canada.

According to a report on Avalanche Canada’s website, the incident date is based on a professional observation made on Saturday morning, which suggested the avalanche was about 12 hours old at the time.

Click to play video: 'High avalanche risk in B.C. mountains'
High avalanche risk in B.C. mountains

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was not reported missing until late in the day on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Rescuers were able to locate the victim by air, because a ski was visible. Rescue crews found the skier partially burred in the snow. A boot was also visible on the surface of the snow.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Avalanche Canada said a transceiver was found switched off in the skier’s backpack.

Long range view of Cathedral Mountain with the avalanche crown visible above the trees on the shoulder. View image in full screen
Long range view of Cathedral Mountain with the avalanche crown visible above the trees on the shoulder. Credit / Avalanche Canada
Close up view of the avalanche start zone and crown. View image in full screen
Close up view of the avalanche start zone and crown. Credit / Avalanche Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices