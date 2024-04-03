Skier killed in avalanche northwest of Banff

Send this page to someone via email

A skier is dead after triggering an avalanche on a mountain northwest of Banff, Alta.

Avalanche Canada said a solo skier skied off the shoulder of Cathedral Mountain on to a slope known as Cathedral Glades.

The skier triggered a size 2.5 avalanche, according to Avalanche Canada.

According to a report on Avalanche Canada’s website, the incident date is based on a professional observation made on Saturday morning, which suggested the avalanche was about 12 hours old at the time.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was not reported missing until late in the day on Monday.

Rescuers were able to locate the victim by air, because a ski was visible. Rescue crews found the skier partially burred in the snow. A boot was also visible on the surface of the snow.

Avalanche Canada said a transceiver was found switched off in the skier’s backpack.

View image in full screen Long range view of Cathedral Mountain with the avalanche crown visible above the trees on the shoulder. Credit / Avalanche Canada