Environment

Rescue of B.C. orca calf will now involve helicopter airlift

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 12:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How AI technology could help reunite an orphaned orca with its pod'
How AI technology could help reunite an orphaned orca with its pod
WATCH: Jared Towers from the whale research group Bay Cetology talks about how they're leveraging AI technology to help one day reunite a stranded young orca with its pod.
A new rescue effort will soon be underway to rescue an orphaned orca calf in a remote area off northern Vancouver Island.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans said the plan will include placing the two-year-old calf into a sling, lifting it out of the lagoon by helicopter and putting it in a holding net pen in the ocean until the calf’s family pod can be seen nearby.

Reports say the rescue effort will take place in the next few weeks.

The whale’s mother, who was also pregnant at the time, died after hunting a seal and becoming trapped in shallow water near the Vancouver Island community of Zeballos on March 23.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John says other attempts to entice the young whale to leave the lagoon have not been successful and the nation wants to take every opportunity available to save its life.

Rescuers have been trying to lure the calf out of the lagoon by playing sounds or vocalizations from other Bigg’s Killer Whales, also known as transient whales.

However, it has not been successful and rescuers were becoming worried the calf would not survive if it could not leave the area.

Trending Now

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'AI being used in effort to reunite orphaned orca calf with pod'
AI being used in effort to reunite orphaned orca calf with pod
