Saskatoon police investigate after man, 71, bear-sprayed in parking lot

Saskatoon police are searching for a suspect after a 71-year-old man was bear-sprayed in a parking lot this weekend.

On Sunday at around 3:10 p.m., officers were called to the scene in the 3500 Block of 8th Street East, police said, where they found a man who had been bear-sprayed by an unknown person.

Police add that investigation reveals the incident happened after a “verbal altercation.”

“The suspect is described as a male in his mid-20s with a height of five feet, five inches and weight of approximately 130 pounds; he was seen wearing all dark clothing at the time of the incident and was with two other persons of unknown descriptions,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon police.