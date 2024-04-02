Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police investigate after man, 71, bear-sprayed in parking lot

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 4:09 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon police cruiser View image in full screen
Saskatoon police say a 71-year-old man was bear-sprayed in a parking lot on March 31, 2024. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon police are searching for a suspect after a 71-year-old man was bear-sprayed in a parking lot this weekend.

On Sunday at around 3:10 p.m., officers were called to the scene in the 3500 Block of 8th Street East, police said, where they found a man who had been bear-sprayed by an unknown person.

Police add that investigation reveals the incident happened after a “verbal altercation.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The suspect is described as a male in his mid-20s with a height of five feet, five inches and weight of approximately 130 pounds; he was seen wearing all dark clothing at the time of the incident and was with two other persons of unknown descriptions,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon police.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police developing crime, calls for service report'
Saskatoon police developing crime, calls for service report
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices