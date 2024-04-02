Menu

Crime

RCMP investigate after vehicle hits pedestrian on Long Plain First Nation

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
<p>The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. RCMP in Nova Scotia say a 20-year-old man from Cape Breton has died after he was ejected from a vehicle. </p>. View image in full screen
<p>The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. RCMP in Nova Scotia say a 20-year-old man from Cape Breton has died after he was ejected from a vehicle. </p>. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A man is behind bars and facing charges after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Long Plain First Nation, Man.

Early Sunday morning, Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) said officers responded to the collision, in which a 21-year-old man had been hit by a car and pinned underneath.

First responders were able to get the victim out and into an ambulance, but authorities said he died while being taken to hospital.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

MFNPS said an investigation determined the death was a homicide, so RCMP Major Crimes stepped in.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision
