RCMP investigate after vehicle hits pedestrian on Long Plain First Nation

A man is behind bars and facing charges after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Long Plain First Nation, Man.

Early Sunday morning, Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) said officers responded to the collision, in which a 21-year-old man had been hit by a car and pinned underneath.

First responders were able to get the victim out and into an ambulance, but authorities said he died while being taken to hospital.

MFNPS said an investigation determined the death was a homicide, so RCMP Major Crimes stepped in.

The investigation is ongoing.