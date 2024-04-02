Menu

Canada

‘First of its kind’ transitional housing opens in Prince Edward County

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 2:46 pm
1 min read
Prince Edward County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for Leeward House, a transitional housing facility set to start welcoming residents in Picton, Ont.
Prince Edward County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for Leeward House, a transitional housing facility set to start welcoming residents in Picton, Ont. Handout/Prince Edward County
A former retirement home is reopening as what is being described as a “first of its kind” transitional housing space in Prince Edward County.

Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of Leeward House in Picton, Ont., Tuesday.

“This welcoming environment will ensure a safe and supportive space for people experiencing homelessness and help reduce pressures on emergency and community services,” Picton Mayor Steve Ferguson said in a release.

“We are excited to see this project move forward, and I want to recognize the hard work of staff and the commitment of our partners for making this happen.”

Leeward House, located at the former Maples retirement home on County Road 5, will move nine people currently experiencing homelessness into a supported congregate living environment with on-site staff, the county said Tuesday.

Residents will receive programs, services and supports as they move toward permanent, sustainable housing, officials added.

The municipality says it worked with community partners Base31 on an agreement that has seen Base31 buy the former retirement home and enter into a 25-year lease with the county to operate the transitional housing facility.

Staffing and operating costs at Leeward House will be covered by funds that the provincial government provides to Prince Edward – Lennox and Addington Social Services (PELASS) through the Homelessness Prevention Program.

The municipality will pay the annual lease for the facility through a combination of PELASS funding and residents’ rent, the county said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

