Crime

2 people in hospital after separate assaults in Winnipeg

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 1:22 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police say two people are in hospital after separate assaults. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say two people are in hospital after separate assaults. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police say two people are in hospital after separate assaults.

Tuesday morning, officers said someone was seriously assaulted at the Burger King on Osborne Street near Confusion Corner. A handful of cruisers were at the scene, with yellow police tape put up.

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition, officers said.

Police said the investigation is still in the early stages, so no other details are available.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A separate assault also happened Tuesday morning at Main Street and Sutherland Avenue.

Authorities said one person was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

