2 people in hospital after separate assaults in Winnipeg

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police say two people are in hospital after separate assaults.

Tuesday morning, officers said someone was seriously assaulted at the Burger King on Osborne Street near Confusion Corner. A handful of cruisers were at the scene, with yellow police tape put up.

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition, officers said.

Police said the investigation is still in the early stages, so no other details are available.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A separate assault also happened Tuesday morning at Main Street and Sutherland Avenue.

Authorities said one person was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.