Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Still Better Than a Carbon Tax’ is Nova Scotia alternative to Ottawa’s climate plan

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls ramp up to stop carbon tax increase in the Maritimes'
Calls ramp up to stop carbon tax increase in the Maritimes
Calls to cut Canada’s upcoming carbon tax hike are intensifying this week. But as Zack Power explains, climate activists continue to emphasize the importance of cutting pollution – Mar 14, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia’s premier has responded to a challenge from the prime minister to submit an alternative to the federal carbon pricing program.

Tim Houston’s “Still Better Than a Carbon Tax Plan” summarizes the steps his government has taken so far to battle climate change.

The document includes his government’s previously released plans for coastal protection, climate change, clean electricity and green hydrogen.

He submitted the plan to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a letter dated March 28 in which Houston says the province disagrees that a carbon tax is the best mechanism to address climate change in Nova Scotia.

Click to play video: 'Carbon tax increase fuels affordability politics'
Carbon tax increase fuels affordability politics
Trending Now

The prime minister told reporters today in the Halifax area that he hasn’t see the details of Houston’s plan.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau says he is open to talking with Houston but adds that Nova Scotia’s earlier climate change plans haven’t met federal requirements, which include a price on carbon.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Ottawa’s increase of $15 per tonne of carbon went into effect Monday, but Trudeau says that increase will also mean larger quarterly rebate cheques, which families are next set to receive on April 15 to help offset the higher cost of fuel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices