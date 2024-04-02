‘Still Better Than a Carbon Tax’ is Nova Scotia alternative to Ottawa’s climate plan

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s premier has responded to a challenge from the prime minister to submit an alternative to the federal carbon pricing program.

Tim Houston’s “Still Better Than a Carbon Tax Plan” summarizes the steps his government has taken so far to battle climate change.

The document includes his government’s previously released plans for coastal protection, climate change, clean electricity and green hydrogen.

He submitted the plan to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a letter dated March 28 in which Houston says the province disagrees that a carbon tax is the best mechanism to address climate change in Nova Scotia.

The prime minister told reporters today in the Halifax area that he hasn’t see the details of Houston’s plan.

Trudeau says he is open to talking with Houston but adds that Nova Scotia’s earlier climate change plans haven’t met federal requirements, which include a price on carbon.

Ottawa’s increase of $15 per tonne of carbon went into effect Monday, but Trudeau says that increase will also mean larger quarterly rebate cheques, which families are next set to receive on April 15 to help offset the higher cost of fuel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.