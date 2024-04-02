Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Thieves hit Fergus store, take more than $7K in headphones: OPP

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 2, 2024 12:00 pm
1 min read
OPP have released surveillance video that they say shows three suspects in the theft of $7,000 worth of headphones from a Fergus store. View image in full screen
OPP have released surveillance video that they say shows three suspects in the theft of $7,000 worth of headphones from a Fergus store. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wellington County OPP are looking for suspects in their investigation into the theft of headphones reported from a Fergus store.

Officers were called to the retailer on St. David Street around 6:30 p.m. on March 22.

Investigators say they obtained video surveillance of three males seen inside the store in the electronics department.

They allege more than $7,000 worth of Apple, Google, and Beats by Dre earbuds were stolen from the store.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators say thieves then fled in a silver-coloured SUV.

They say they want to identify three people in a video that the OPP posted on X.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices