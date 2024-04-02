Thieves hit Fergus store, take more than $7K in headphones: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP are looking for suspects in their investigation into the theft of headphones reported from a Fergus store.

Officers were called to the retailer on St. David Street around 6:30 p.m. on March 22.

Investigators say they obtained video surveillance of three males seen inside the store in the electronics department.

They allege more than $7,000 worth of Apple, Google, and Beats by Dre earbuds were stolen from the store.

Investigators say thieves then fled in a silver-coloured SUV.

They say they want to identify three people in a video that the OPP posted on X.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.