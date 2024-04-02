Snoop Dogg to perform in Halifax as part of ‘Cali to Canada’ tour

Send this page to someone via email

Music and entertainment legend Snoop Dogg will perform in Halifax later this spring as part of his ‘Cali to Canada’ tour.

The Drop it Like it’s Hot and Gin and Juice rapper is scheduled to perform at the Scotiabank Centre June 3 with Warren G and DJ Quik.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with prices starting at $59.50 plus fees.

According to Ticketmaster, Snoop’s ‘Cali to Canada’ tour will also hit Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.