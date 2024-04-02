Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Snoop Dogg to perform in Halifax as part of ‘Cali to Canada’ tour

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 10:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Snoop Dogg lights up the Peterborough Memorial Centre'
Snoop Dogg lights up the Peterborough Memorial Centre
RELATED - Legendary rappped Snoop Dogg thrilled the soldout crowd at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Thursday night. Snoop appeared on stage and sang many of his hits while donning a Peterborough Petes jersey – May 17, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Music and entertainment legend Snoop Dogg will perform in Halifax later this spring as part of his ‘Cali to Canada’ tour.

The Drop it Like it’s Hot and Gin and Juice rapper is scheduled to perform at the Scotiabank Centre June 3 with Warren G and DJ Quik.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with prices starting at $59.50 plus fees.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

According to Ticketmaster, Snoop’s ‘Cali to Canada’ tour will also hit Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices