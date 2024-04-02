A strong blast of winter weather is expected to hit central Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Winter does not seem to be finished just yet, with a spring storm expected to sweep across the central Ontario region Tuesday.

Environment Canada warned that an early spring storm is expected to bring strong winds, rain, and the potential for significant snow through Thursday.

A Colorado low is expected to begin affecting the region Tuesday, impacting communities in Muskoka and Simcoe County and those around Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, among others.

Precipitation is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon as rain transitions to snow across the higher terrain along the Niagara Escarpment northwest of the GTA.

The weather agency said the rain is expected to change to snow across the remainder of the area Wednesday night.

“Confidence is low as there remains a high degree of uncertainty with the low’s track, which will have significant impacts on temperatures, snowfall amounts as well as if and when the rain will transition to snow,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

Strong easterly winds are expected to develop Tuesday night, with wind gusts up to 70 km/h and possibly up to 80 km/h for the regions along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

The weather agency said it expects the winds to ease on Wednesday.

Environment Canada warned that power outages are possible and that travel may become hazardous due to accumulating snow and reduced visibility.