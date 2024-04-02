Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman missing after falling into North Saskatchewan River in west Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 9:28 am
1 min read
Emergency crews were called to the North Saskatchewan River by Edmonton's Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park on Monday night after a woman went missing in the river. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the North Saskatchewan River by Edmonton's Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park on Monday night after a woman went missing in the river. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman is still missing after she fell into the North Saskatchewan River by Edmonton’s Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park on Monday night.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that a man and a woman were reported to have fallen into the river in the area at about 7 p.m.

The fire department said the man got out and received medical attention but the woman has yet to be found.

Emergency crews could be seen searching the river and riverbanks in the area on Monday night. Police officers were also at the scene and a drone was being used to help with the search.

  • Emergency crews were called to the North Saskatchewan River by Edmonton's Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park on Monday night after a woman went missing in the river.
Trending Now

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., EFRS tweeted that its crews had responded to four “incidents of people on ice across Edmonton” on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We ask everyone to please remember that it is never safe to step onto ice on the North Saskatchewan River or stormwater ponds.”

Click to play video: 'Dog falling through ice of North Saskatchewan River prompts warning for Edmontonians'
Dog falling through ice of North Saskatchewan River prompts warning for Edmontonians
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices