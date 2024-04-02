Woman missing after falling into North Saskatchewan River in west Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is still missing after she fell into the North Saskatchewan River by Edmonton’s Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park on Monday night.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that a man and a woman were reported to have fallen into the river in the area at about 7 p.m.

The fire department said the man got out and received medical attention but the woman has yet to be found.

Emergency crews could be seen searching the river and riverbanks in the area on Monday night. Police officers were also at the scene and a drone was being used to help with the search.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., EFRS tweeted that its crews had responded to four “incidents of people on ice across Edmonton” on Monday.

“We ask everyone to please remember that it is never safe to step onto ice on the North Saskatchewan River or stormwater ponds.”