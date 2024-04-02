Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

‘Early spring storm’ to hit Waterloo Region, Guelph

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 9:08 am
1 min read
Snow falls on Queen Street in Kitchener. View image in full screen
Snow falls on Queen Street in Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement that warns a storm could being significant snow to Waterloo Region, Guelph and the surrounding areas.

The “early spring storm” is expected to arrive on Tuesday and last through Thursday, according to the statement.

The agency says that a Colorado low is to blame for the storm which is expected to begin as rain before transitioning into snow on Wednesday.

The Oak Ridges Moraine and along the Niagara Escarpment northwest of the Greater Toronto Area are the most likely areas to see significant snowfall, according to Environment Canada.

The statement warns that wind gusts up to 70 km/h are possible with communities along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay potentially seeing wind gusts of up to 80 km/h.

Environment Canada warns that travel may become “hazardous” because of the snow and reduced visibility.

The agency says it remains very unclear as to the storm’s path.

“Confidence is low as there remains a high degree of uncertainty with the low’s track, which will have significant impacts on temperatures, snowfall amounts as well as if and when rain will transition to snow,” the statement reads.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

