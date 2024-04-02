‘Early spring storm’ to hit Waterloo Region, Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement that warns a storm could being significant snow to Waterloo Region, Guelph and the surrounding areas.

The “early spring storm” is expected to arrive on Tuesday and last through Thursday, according to the statement.

The agency says that a Colorado low is to blame for the storm which is expected to begin as rain before transitioning into snow on Wednesday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Oak Ridges Moraine and along the Niagara Escarpment northwest of the Greater Toronto Area are the most likely areas to see significant snowfall, according to Environment Canada.

The statement warns that wind gusts up to 70 km/h are possible with communities along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay potentially seeing wind gusts of up to 80 km/h.

Environment Canada warns that travel may become “hazardous” because of the snow and reduced visibility.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency says it remains very unclear as to the storm’s path.

“Confidence is low as there remains a high degree of uncertainty with the low’s track, which will have significant impacts on temperatures, snowfall amounts as well as if and when rain will transition to snow,” the statement reads.