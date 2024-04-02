‘Very wet and heavy’: Spring snowstorm expected for N.S., up to 20 cm possible

Send this page to someone via email

A “significant early spring snowfall” is expected in Nova Scotia this week, according to Environment Canada.

The forecaster issued a special weather statement saying that snow is expected Wednesday overnight and continuing through Friday morning. In Cape Breton, the snow is expected to begin later on Thursday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

About 10 to 20 centimetres is expected during the multi-day snowfall, with higher totals possible in Cape Breton.

Rain may mix with snow at times over western Nova Scotia Thursday night.

“The snow is likely to be very wet and heavy in nature. This, along with gusty easterly winds, may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur,” the statement said.

“Both morning and evening commutes on Thursday are likely to be affected by this weather system.”

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada said snowfall warnings may be required.