Canada

‘Serious’ collision involving motorcycle kills 1 in King, Ont.

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted April 1, 2024 3:08 pm
1 min read
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 17th Sideroad and King Hills Lane after a serious, fatal collision.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 17th Sideroad and King Hills Lane after a serious, fatal collision. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
One man has died following a “serious” collision involving a car and a motorcycle in King, Ont., Monday afternoon.

York Regional Police said the collision occurred in the area of 17th Sideroad and King Hills Lane.

Police said one male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roads are currently closed in the area as officers investigate.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators are asking any witnesses with information to contact York Regional Police.

More to come as this story develops.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

