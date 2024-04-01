‘Serious’ collision involving motorcycle kills 1 in King, Ont.

One man has died following a “serious” collision involving a car and a motorcycle in King, Ont., Monday afternoon.
York Regional Police said the collision occurred in the area of 17th Sideroad and King Hills Lane.
Police said one male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Roads are currently closed in the area as officers investigate.
Investigators are asking any witnesses with information to contact York Regional Police.
More to come as this story develops.
