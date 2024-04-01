‘Serious’ collision involving motorcycle kills 1 in King, Ont.

See more sharing options

One man has died following a “serious” collision involving a car and a motorcycle in King, Ont., Monday afternoon.

York Regional Police said the collision occurred in the area of 17th Sideroad and King Hills Lane.

Police said one male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roads are currently closed in the area as officers investigate.

Investigators are asking any witnesses with information to contact York Regional Police.

More to come as this story develops.

FATAL COLLISION Please avoid area of 17th SR and King Hills Ln, King – Serious collision involving car and motorcycle – one male victim pronounced – roads in the area will be closed for investigation – Major Collision investigators attending. Any witnesses, please contact #YRP. — York Regional Police (@YRP) April 1, 2024