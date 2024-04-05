Total solar eclipse: How to enjoy totality in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

It’s an event hundreds of years in the making.

On Monday a total solar eclipse will cast parts of southern Ontario into total darkness, something the area hasn’t seen in nearly 700 years.

Kingston is directly in the path of totality, which means the city will be among the best spots in the world to watch the rare celestial event.

The city has said it is expecting as many as 500,000 visitors for the eclipse, which means it won’t be business as usual in Kingston on Monday — road closures are planned, municipal services will be limited and officials are asking locals to avoid driving if possible.

Here’s what you need know about the total solar eclipse in Kingston.

When is the total solar eclipse in Kingston?

According to visitkingston.ca the eclipse will start in Kingston at 2:09 p.m. and totality — the moment when the moon fully obscures the sun — will happen from 3:22 p.m. to 3:25 p.m. The eclipse will conclude at 4:34 p.m.

Which roads are closed in Kingston during the eclipse?

An updated map of the latest eclipse road closures in Kingston can be found online.

Market Street will be closed between King Street and Ontario Street from 7 p.m. April 5 to 7 a.m. April 9.

will be closed between and from 7 p.m. April 5 to 7 a.m. April 9. One lane northbound and one lane southbound on Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard will be closed at 12:01 a.m. on April 8. Further lane reductions northbound on Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard to Dalton Avenue will be in place as needed.

will be closed at 12:01 a.m. on April 8. Further lane reductions northbound on to will be in place as needed. King Street between Barrie Street and Mowat Street will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. on April 8.

between and will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. on April 8. Sir John A. Macdonald from Union Street to King Street will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. on April 8.

from to will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. on April 8. The LaSalle Causeway is closed to all public access due to unscheduled repairs.

is closed to all public access due to unscheduled repairs. Local traffic only will be allowed on side streets south of Union Street .

. Access to Stuart Street and Kingston General Hospital will be maintained via Albert Street and Barrie Street .

and will be maintained via and . Residents seeking to access care at KGH can do so at the main KGH entrance off Stuart Street .

can do so at the main KGH entrance off . Those seeking the emergency department can access it by going down Barrie Street to Stuart Street to George Street to King Street.

can access it by going down to to to Highway 2 west of Highway 15 will be closed to vehicles when parking capacity is reached at the Fort Henry site. Vehicles travelling south on Highway 15 will be directed east on Highway 2 and vehicles travelling west on Highway 2 will be directed north on Highway 15. Local traffic access to the Barriefield neighbourhood will be maintained at Highway 15 at Wellington Street.

View image in full screen Handout/City of Kingston

Where to see the solar eclipse in Kingston

Total Eclipse in the Park: Activities including live music, food vendors and a beer tent are planned from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Grass Creek Park. The city recommends avoiding driving through downtown Kingston, instead taking Highway 401 to the Joyceville exit, then continuing on Joyceville Road/Highway 16 to Highway 2.

Activities including live music, food vendors and a beer tent are planned from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Grass Creek Park. The city recommends avoiding driving through downtown Kingston, instead taking Highway 401 to the Joyceville exit, then continuing on Joyceville Road/Highway 16 to Highway 2. Fort Henry: Programming is planned at the national historic site throughout the weekend starting Friday, April 5. A special event planned for the eclipse on Monday has sold out. More information is available on Fort Henry’s website.

Viewing locations have been set up throughout the city to help locals watch from close to home. Queen’s University eclipse ambassadors will be at these locations to provide information, but please note that eclipse glasses will not be provided.

Lake Ontario Park – 920 King St. West

INVISTA Centre (south field) – 1350 Gardiners Rd.

Cataraqui Kinsmen Arena – 1030 Sunnyside Rd.

Kingston East Community Centre (Grenadier Park) – 779 Hwy. 15

Lion’s Civic Gardens/Isabel Turner Library – 935 Gardiners Rd. (parking at Cataraqui Centre)

LaSalle Secondary School – 773 Hwy. 15

Maple Elementary School – 529 St. Martha St.

Frontenac Secondary School – 1789 Bath Rd.

Bayridge Secondary School – 1059 Taylor Kidd Blvd.

View image in full screen Ata Mutahar / Global News

Kingston Transit during the eclipse

Kingston Transit is offering free public transit on April 8 to help locals and visitors get to viewing sites and activities. They will provide regular service, with some select detours, on all routes until 3 p.m.

All service on routes will pause from 3:00/3:15 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. After 3:30 p.m., due to the significant amount of traffic congestion that is predicted after the eclipse, Kingston Transit will operate a modified transit network until the end of service.

Garbage, recycling collection during the eclipse

Garbage and recycling collection will begin at 5 a.m. on Monday, April 8

Kingston Area Recycling Centre will be closed on April 8.

What’s open and closed in Kingston during the eclipse?

Kingston LCBO and Beer Store locations are scheduled to open and close at regular hours.

Metro and Loblaws grocery stores are all scheduled to open and close at regular hours.

Walmart, Costco and Cataraqui Centre are all scheduled to open and close at regular hours.

All regularly scheduled programming at all city facilities will be cancelled on April 8.

All City of Kingston facilities and administrative buildings will be closed on April 8.