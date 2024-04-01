Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Busy QEII off-ramp in Leduc to close April 6

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 1, 2024 1:00 pm
1 min read
File image of a traffic sign for the QEII highway in Alberta. View image in full screen
File image of a traffic sign for the QEII highway in Alberta. Global News
The southbound off-ramp from the Queen Elizabeth II Highway onto 50th Street in Leduc, Alta., will close this weekend as construction continues on a nearby interchange project.

The busy off-ramp will close on Saturday evening and remain closed until the 65th Avenue interchange project is complete. The project is anticipated to be done in 2025.

People heading south on the QEII can access Leduc using the 50th Avenue or Airport Road off-ramps.

The closure is needed in order to start bridge reconfiguration work to align the existing bridge with the new bridge.

The southbound off-ramp from the Queen Elizabeth II Highway onto 50th Street in Leduc will close this weekend, as construction continues on a nearby interchange project. View image in full screen
The southbound off-ramp from the Queen Elizabeth II Highway onto 50th Street in Leduc will close this weekend, as construction continues on a nearby interchange project. Courtesy / City of Leduc

The project is a joint effort between the City of Edmonton, Alberta Transportation and the Edmonton Regional Airports Authority. It consists of a new bridge spanning the QEII highway, along with road and intersection improvements on either side of the highway to provide access between the Edmonton International Airport and the city of Leduc at 65th Avenue.

Other construction expected for the interchange project this year includes:

  • Final lift of asphalt on 50 Street, 65 Avenue and the 64th Avenue off-ramp.
  • Work to continue on the airport side of the QEII with road work, new on- and off-ramps, and a roundabout.
  • Bridge work to resume with the placement of girders followed by the construction of the bridge deck.

The overall project is estimated to cost $112 million and is being funded through a cost-shared agreement between the provincial government ($96.4 million) and the City of Leduc ($15.7 million).

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

