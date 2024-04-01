Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, April 1

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 1, 2024 11:27 am
1 min read
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, April 1
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, April 1
Mix of sun and cloud — Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Monday, April 1, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Carbon pricing, Saskatoon’s Got Talent, and spring temperatures on the way.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, April 1, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

 

Canadian Taxpayers Federation criticizes carbon pricing

Gage Haubrich with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation said people can’t afford Canada’s carbon pricing.

The federal government said 80 per cent of households get more back in rebates, but Haubrich says otherwise.

Haubrich said he hopes the feds reconsider the carbon pricing hike expected for April 1.

Canadian Taxpayers Federation criticizes carbon pricing
Canadian Taxpayers Federation criticizes carbon pricing

Saskatoon’s Got Talent takes the stage May 11

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Teens Talk YXE Director Pam Hutchings talked about the upcoming Saskatoon’s Got Talent show.

Story continues below advertisement

Fundraising Chair Tayona Wheler said this is an opportunity to support youth and families.

Tickets are available on the Teens Talk YXE website.

Saskatoon's Got Talent takes the stage May 11
Saskatoon’s Got Talent takes the stage May 11
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, April 1

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, April 1.

Saskatoon's top headlines: Monday, April 1
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, April 1
