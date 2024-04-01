Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, April 1

See more sharing options

Carbon pricing, Saskatoon’s Got Talent, and spring temperatures on the way.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, April 1, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Canadian Taxpayers Federation criticizes carbon pricing

Gage Haubrich with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation said people can’t afford Canada’s carbon pricing.

The federal government said 80 per cent of households get more back in rebates, but Haubrich says otherwise.

Haubrich said he hopes the feds reconsider the carbon pricing hike expected for April 1.

4:09 Canadian Taxpayers Federation criticizes carbon pricing

Saskatoon’s Got Talent takes the stage May 11

Teens Talk YXE Director Pam Hutchings talked about the upcoming Saskatoon’s Got Talent show.

Fundraising Chair Tayona Wheler said this is an opportunity to support youth and families.

Tickets are available on the Teens Talk YXE website.

4:00 Saskatoon’s Got Talent takes the stage May 11

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, April 1

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, April 1.