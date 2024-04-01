LaSalle Causeway in Kingston closed until further notice ‘due to an incident’

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s LaSalle Causeway has been closed until further notice due to an undisclosed incident over the weekend, officials say.

In a release sent to media on Sunday the city said the causeway — one of three crossing linking Kingston to its eastern suburbs near the mouth of the Cataraqui River — would be “fully closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians until further notice. During this period, all lanes will be closed to vehicular traffic in both directions. The sidewalk is also closed at this time.”

The causeway has been subject to intermittent lane closures as part of a lengthy rehabilitation project.

Those planned closures had included a shutdown over the weekend, but the site had been scheduled to reopen early Monday.

A spokesperson for the federal government, which is spearheading the work, indicated the latest shutdown isn’t part of the planned closures.

“Due to an incident that happened yesterday, the reopening of the bridge is delayed,” the spokesperson said in an email to Global News Monday.

“We are working on it, but the estimated time for repair is unknown at the moment, and the bridge will remain closed to all public access until further notice.”

The spokesperson wasn’t able to elaborate on the incident that led to the closure, but did say “detailed information” would come Tuesday.

View image in full screen Workers could be seen at LaSalle Causeway Monday. Shane Gibson/Global News

Workers could be seen at the site Monday.

Originally opened in 1917, the LaSalle Causeway consists of five interconnecting structures including three bridges and two wharfs.

The rehabilitation project is scheduled for the traditional off-seasons, from November 2023 to the end of April 2024, and from November 2024 to the end of April 2025, the federal government has previously said.

The bridge deck replaced as well restoration work on the structure’s trunnion steel and counterweight, officials say.

Roughly 23,000 vehicles cross the LaSalle Causeway every daily, according to data on a federal government website.