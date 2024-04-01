Chance Perdomo, ‘Gen V’ and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ star, dies at 27

Send this page to someone via email

Actor Chance Perdomo, whose spotlight was only growing amid his success found in Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, died on Saturday. He was 27.

According to a statement from Perdomo’s publicist to Variety, the actor died in a motorcycle crash.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved,” the statement reads.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

View image in full screen (From left to right) Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair and Derek Luh in ‘Gen V.’. Brooke Palmer / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

It is not yet clear where the motorcycle collision took place.

Perdomo, who was British American, was a rising star in Hollywood. He was best known for playing Ambrose Spellman in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the superhuman character Andre Anderson from The Boys spinoff series Gen V.

View image in full screen Chance Perdomo in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ (Season 4, Episode 4). Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Executives at Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, both of which produce Gen V, extended their “heartfelt thoughts and support” to Perdomo’s loved ones.

The producers of Gen V called Perdomo “an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.”

“Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense,” the producers said in a statement. “We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Tributes to Perdomo flooded social media this weekend, from his colleagues, friends and fans.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Perdomo’s best friend Golden Boy in Gen V, said news of his co-star’s death “hurts. A lot.”

“What a young talented actor, and a great friend – gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV,” Schwarzenegger wrote on X.

This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend – gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/gfiee3cMT3 — Patrick Schwarzenegger (@PSchwarzenegger) March 31, 2024

Actor Skye P. Marshall, who appeared alongside Perdomo in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, said she did not want to believe the news of Perdomo’s death.

On Instagram, Marshall shared a photo of her and Perdomo in dress-up clothes and several behind-the-scenes clips of the late actor.

Marshall called Perdomo “a kind, precious man who’s extraordinarily gifted, very intelligent, loving hugger, energetic, radiant force of nature with a beautiful vibrant soul and a bright childlike smile, moving to the beat of his own drum.”

“I’m in a state of shock and devastation, as so many are,” she wrote. “I’m not ready to process this pain.”

Marshall said her last words to Perdomo were a text reading “I love you!!”

She added, “And he knew it.”

2:27 ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ trailer

Several other cast members and colleagues from Perdomo’s various projects also shared their condolences and high praise for the actor’s talent and warm spirit.

Many of Perdomo’s fans have pointed to a social media post from the actor last month, in which he shared a photo of his motorcycle with the caption #backontheroad.

As a result of Perdomo’s death, production of Gen V’s Season 2 has been delayed indefinitely. Table reads for the series were set to begin this month, with Perdomo meant to lead the new episodes.

It is too early to report whether scripts for the new season of Gen V will be rewritten or if Perdomo’s role will be recast.

Alongside his TV successes, Perdomo was also well known for playing Landon Gibson in the After movie franchise.

View image in full screen Chance Perdomo in ‘After We Fell’ (2021). Voltage Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

He was nominated for a BAFTA TV Award in 2019 for his performance in the BBC drama Killed by My Debt.