3 dead following crash in Moncton, N.B., victims not wearing seatbelts: police

Three people, all in their 20s, are dead following a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Moncton.

In a release, New Brunswick RCMP say first responders were called to a head-on crash between a car and SUV at a traffic circle in Moncton at around 1:30 a.m.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the car, travelling eastbound, entered the traffic circle travelling westbound and collided head-on with the SUV,” police said in a statement.

The driver and two passengers in the car — a 20-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man — died at the scene. All three were from the Bathurst region.

Police say a fourth person in the car was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The four occupants of the car were not believed to be wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision,” police said.

“Autopsies have been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death for the three deceased individuals.”

There were four people in the SUV. They were all treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The eastbound lane of Wheeler Boulevard, where the crash occurred, was closed for several hours following the incident but has since reopened.