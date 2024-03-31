Menu

Canada

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission serves Easter lunch to those in need

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted March 31, 2024 2:46 pm
2 min read
It's been helping those experiencing homelessness for five decades but for the first time in its history, Kelowna's Gospel Mission has struggled with food insecurity and being able to feed everyone who is in need. For the past year, the organization had to reduce meal offerings from three a day to two and as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, it's appealing to the community so it doesn't have to do that ever again. – Mar 12, 2024
There’s no question that the holidays can be especially difficult for those living without a place to call their own. That’s why Kelowna’s Gospel Mission hosted a special Easter lunch on Saturday.

“We make a big deal of the Easter meal in order to draw people out of isolation and into a healing community,” said Carmen Rempel, executive director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

“Putting on a beautiful meal is a powerful way to communicate dignity and worth to those we care for, giving a little hope during difficult times.”

The lunch was open to anyone living on the streets of Kelowna, as well as those accessing the city’s emergency shelters, and featured all the fixings, including turkey, ham, potatoes, and even some sweet treats.

Volunteers from the Okanagan’s longest operating charity group also had a little help preparing and serving the dinner from local MP Tracy Grey and MLA Renne Merrifield.

KGM works year-round to provide support to the unhoused. Everyone who accesses the service is provided with three meals a day, showers, personal care items, free haircuts and laundry. The group has been operating in the Okanagan since 1978.

Earlier this month, the non-profit also told Global News that it is struggling with food insecurity and being able to feed everyone who is in need.

“There are so many in our community that are worried about how they’re going to feed their families,” Rempel said. “I’m sitting here wondering how I’m going to feed 300 people. The stress of that is real.

“Because food service is so core to what we do, and so core to caring for people experiencing homelessness, it feels very vulnerable when that funding in particular is unstable.”

For more information on the services the group offers, or how you can help, click here.

