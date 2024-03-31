1 dead, 5 taken to hospital after southern Ontario crash

One person is dead and five others were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in southern Ontario on Saturday.
Ontario Provincial Police said it happened in Perth County, Ont., on Line 86 between Road 121 and Road 124.
Emergency crews responded to the scene just after 4 p.m.
A 64-year-old resident of North Perth died at the scene, police said.
One person was taken to a trauma centre by Ornge and four other people were taken to a local hospital.
Line 86 was closed in the area as officers investigated.
Anyone with information on the crash was asked to come forward.
