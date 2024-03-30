Menu

Crime

N.S. man arrested after firing gunshots into the air on ATV, uttering threats: RCMP

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted March 30, 2024 5:19 pm
1 min read
A photo of blurred police siren lights at night. View image in full screen
In a release on Saturday, police said officers arrived at about 2:40 a.m. to a home on Cornwall Road where it was reported that a man was outside uttering threats and believed to be in possession of a firearm. Global News
A 24-year-old man is facing several charges following an alleged disturbance that occurred in the community of Lower New Cornwall, N.S., early Friday morning.

In a RCMP release on Saturday, police said officers arrived at about 2:40 a.m. to a home on Cornwall Road where it was reported that a man was outside uttering threats and believed to be in possession of a firearm.

“Responding officers learned that a man who is known to the homeowner could be heard outside yelling that he was going to kill the homeowner and would shoot police upon arrival,” police said in a statement, adding that the man then travelled on an ATV toward a nearby residence and could be heard firing gun shots into the air.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The initial investigation also showed the man had damaged a parked vehicle at the property on Cornwall Rd.”

Story continues below advertisement

The man wasn’t immediately located by officers upon arrival.

Trending Now

Police said that an RCMP Emergency Response team and police dog unit later located the individual hiding inside a residence on Old Head Road, where he was previously said to be spotted on the ATV.

“He was safely arrested,” police confirmed.

The man, who is from the community, faces multiple charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and careless use of a firearm.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on April 2.

