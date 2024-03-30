1 injured in London, Ont. west end shooting: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in London, Ont., are investigating a shooting that took place in the city’s west end Friday night.

Police say officers were notified of a car crash and gunshots being fired in the area of Oxford Street West and Fiddlers Green Road around 10:50 p.m.

When police arrived, they saw damage to multiple vehicles and evidence that shots had been fired.

There were no victims found at the scene, but police were notified of a victim who showed up at the hospital with what’s believed to be gunshot wounds.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is being led by London police’s major crime unit.

Anyone with dashcam or video surveillance footage is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).