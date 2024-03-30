Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 injured in London, Ont. west end shooting: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 30, 2024 2:49 pm
1 min read
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Matt Rourke / Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in London, Ont., are investigating a shooting that took place in the city’s west end Friday night.

Police say officers were notified of a car crash and gunshots being fired in the area of Oxford Street West and Fiddlers Green Road around 10:50 p.m.

When police arrived, they saw damage to multiple vehicles and evidence that shots had been fired.

There were no victims found at the scene, but police were notified of a victim who showed up at the hospital with what’s believed to be gunshot wounds.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is being led by London police’s major crime unit.

Anyone with dashcam or video surveillance footage is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Video shows shots fired at Markham, Ont. home in broad daylight'
Video shows shots fired at Markham, Ont. home in broad daylight
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices