Driver injured after car rolled over in North Middlesex, Ont.

A driver was injured after a collision in North Middlesex, Ont., on Friday.

OPP say the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on McGillivray Drive between Lieury Road and Creamery Road.

A car rolled over and the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was rushed to hospital with injuries that were later determined to be non-life threatening.

The roadway was closed but has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.