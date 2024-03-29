Menu

Weather

Spring snowfall in southern Sask. causes havoc for highway drivers

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 29, 2024 1:14 pm
1 min read
A mix of rain and show has rolled through Regina Friday. View image in full screen
A mix of rain and show has rolled through Regina Friday. Andrew Benson / Global News
With spring-like conditions across Saskatchewan over the past few weeks, some drivers may have switched to summer tires. Unfortunately, the snow isn’t done just yet.

Residents of southern Saskatchewan woke up to a snow-covered Friday, but those weather conditions kept Moose Jaw RCMP occupied through the night.

Around 3:30 a.m., police began receiving calls about slippery conditions west of Parkbeg on Highway 1. The conditions resulted in several tractor trailers being unable to climb the hill heading west. Westbound lanes were closed, and eastbound lanes were down to one lane.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

As of 9:30 a.m., the lanes have been reopened.

According to the Highway Hotline, travel from Parkbeg to Rush Lake is not recommended with slushy, ice covered conditions across the highway.

“If poor weather or road conditions exist or are forecasted, consider delaying travel if possible. If travel is necessary, stay on roads that have recently received road maintenance,” Saskatchewan RCMP said Friday.

“Be prepared for anything. Consider stocking your vehicle with extra warm clothes, candles, matches, non-perishable snacks, a snow shovel, traction mats, booster cables and a tow rope or chain.”

More information on road conditions can be found on the Highway Hotline.

Environment Canada has not determined how much snow fell overnight but expects roughly 10 centimetres to have fallen by Friday evening.

As of 9:30 a.m., snowfall warnings are in affect for eastern Saskatchewan.

