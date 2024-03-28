Highway 97: No rock-blasting closures for Easter long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

It will be a blast-free long weekend in the South Okanagan.

This week, the Ministry of Transportation announced that no blasting closures will take place Thursday through Monday along Highway 97 near Summerland.

That section of the highway has been subject to continual, short-term closures for rock blasting after a rockslide buried part of it last August.

“The section where slope stabilization work is taking place will remain open to traffic,” said the ministry.

“To support increased travel through this corridor over the holiday, no closures will be scheduled from Thursday, March 28, through to Monday, April 1.”

To stabilize the slope, rock blasting and temporary road closures between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park have occurred since the initial slide.

According to the ministry, more than 40,000 cubic metres of material have been removed from the slope, adding that up to 60,000 cubic metres could be removed when work is finished.

“Work will soon transition to a stabilization phase, which will involve the installation of rock-bolting,” said the ministry.

“This work will result in fewer blasts required through the spring. Closure times are likely to reduce, with fewer closures longer than 20 minutes.”

However, longer closures this spring will be scheduled, with warnings given well in advance to prevent possible travel disruption.

And, as usual, motorists are asked to use caution and obey speed limits through the construction zone.

More information about the rockslide area is available online.