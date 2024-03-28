Menu

Weather

‘Not spring yet’: Quick snowfall expected to hit Manitoba on long weekend

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 3:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg morning weather outlook: Thursday, March 28'
Winnipeg morning weather outlook: Thursday, March 28
Temperatures finally make a push for highs above the freezing mark in Winnipeg today. It's not all good news though as Global News Morning weather specialist Drew Stremick explains, Manitoba could still see some snow Friday afternoon.
Don’t put your shovels away for the year just yet.

It’s a few days shy of April, and southern Manitoba just dealt with a brief Colorado low, but it looks like there’s even more snow on the horizon.

Scott Kehler of Weatherlogics told 680 CJOB that an Alberta clipper is on its way to the region for the long weekend, but it should be a quick-hitting system.

“Tomorrow night, we’re looking at a little bit of snow, probably around five centimetres in Winnipeg,” Kehler said. “With the warm weather that’s coming up, that won’t stick around for very long, but it’s a sign that spring isn’t quite ready to arrive just yet.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Kehler said areas near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border could see higher snowfall totals — around 10 centimetres or so.

“It looks like probably the heaviest amounts will be kind of in eastern Saskatchewan or near the Manitoba border. For southern Manitoba… it’s not a typical Alberta clipper. Part of it’s coming up from the United States, and that doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily going to be that strong.”

Click to play video: 'Is it spring in Winnipeg?'
Is it spring in Winnipeg?
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

