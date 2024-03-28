‘Not spring yet’: Quick snowfall expected to hit Manitoba on long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t put your shovels away for the year just yet.

It’s a few days shy of April, and southern Manitoba just dealt with a brief Colorado low, but it looks like there’s even more snow on the horizon.

Scott Kehler of Weatherlogics told 680 CJOB that an Alberta clipper is on its way to the region for the long weekend, but it should be a quick-hitting system.

“Tomorrow night, we’re looking at a little bit of snow, probably around five centimetres in Winnipeg,” Kehler said. “With the warm weather that’s coming up, that won’t stick around for very long, but it’s a sign that spring isn’t quite ready to arrive just yet.”

Kehler said areas near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border could see higher snowfall totals — around 10 centimetres or so.

“It looks like probably the heaviest amounts will be kind of in eastern Saskatchewan or near the Manitoba border. For southern Manitoba… it’s not a typical Alberta clipper. Part of it’s coming up from the United States, and that doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily going to be that strong.”