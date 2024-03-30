Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s Ukraine emergency visa program is ending. What now?

By David Baxter Global News
Posted March 30, 2024 8:00 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Russia launches ’49 retaliatory strikes’ on Ukraine, leaving over a million without power'
Russia launches ’49 retaliatory strikes’ on Ukraine, leaving over a million without power
More than 1 million Ukrainians were left without power on Friday after Russia bombarded multiple energy facilities across Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipro overnight with "59 retaliatory strikes." Ukrainian officials say the strikes resulted not only in widespread power outages, but water supply and transportation issues across multiple cities – Mar 22, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Canadian Immigration Lawyer Association is calling for a plan to address a looming backlog in work permit and permanent residency applications as the Ukrainian emergency visa program ends.

“We’re going to have about 200,000 Ukrainians in Canada based on this program, probably closer to 250,000. So, what is going to happen when their work permits are ultimately running down and they want to stay? That’s another thing that needs to be addressed,” immigration lawyer Lev Abramovich told Global News. “I don’t think we’re going to be deporting people back to Ukraine. So, I think a little bit more thought needs to go into the permanent residency part of the piece.”

The government launched the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) program in February 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. That war is now in its third year.

The application deadline for one of these temporary resident visas was July 15, 2023, and now the deadline for CUAET visa holders to get to Canada is March 31.

Story continues below advertisement

That is the same deadline for Ukrainians already in Canada to make adjustments to their immigration status free of charge.

CUAET visa holders can extend their stay for up to three additional years as a worker, student or visitor. Now with the program approaching its sunset date, Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are ongoing discussions about what happens next.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“First, I’d say this we’re not sending anyone back in the face of a nuclear aggressor like Russia, as long as the war is ongoing,” Miller said at a Quebec City press conference Wednesday.

“So this is something that we will have to look at as this program starts to sunset. And we’re looking for a number of ways to make sure people are safe and welcome here in Canada, including the now close to 300,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine.”

There has been one addition to the program since its inception, a specialized family reunification pathway to permanent residency for CUAET visa holders that want to stay in Canada.

This was launched in October, 2023.

Click to play video: 'Russia making ‘incremental gains’ on Ukraine battlefield at ‘significant cost,’ Lloyd Austin warns'
Russia making ‘incremental gains’ on Ukraine battlefield at ‘significant cost,’ Lloyd Austin warns
Trending Now

Abramovich said that some of his clientele don’t have family to qualify for this permanent residency track and are unlikely to return to Ukraine due to their homes and communities being destroyed.

Story continues below advertisement

Even when the war concludes, he said it will take years to rebuild, and there’s the possibility of landmines and other munitions being left behind.

With the war in its third year, Abramovich said he also has clients looking at applying for permanent residency on humanitarian and compassionate grounds.

Miller said that his office is open to hearing from advocacy groups on ideas to ease potential backlogs in the future.

More on Canada

“I would like to see a sort of temporary program for Ukrainians that will allow them to transition to permanent residency based on employment, as opposed to relatives,” Abramovich said.

“You’re again going to have a backlog. So why not, for example, take the step of creating an economic program specifically for Ukrainians, given how many have come to Canada, which will enable them to transition based on their employment as opposed to based on this extraordinary program?”

According to immigration ministry data, 960,000 emergency visas have been approved under CUAET, with around 210,000 applications refused. Roughly 3,600 applications are still being processed.

The ministry notes that not all successful applicants came to Canada, noting it’s difficult to determine exactly how many CUAET visa holders may arrive in the country.

The outstanding applications will be processed normally even after the deadline, according to the ministry.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices