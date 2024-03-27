Don’t let flooding, wildfire guard down, RDOS says

Send this page to someone via email

Snowpack levels may be lower than normal, but don’t be fooled into thinking flooding can’t happen.

That’s the advice from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which says area residents should prepare for both freshet and wildfire possibilities this spring.

“While the snowpack is below seasonal average, flood hazard associated with extreme rainfall and rain-on-snow during freshet period remains a potential risk,” said the regional district. “There are also early concerns about drought extending into the spring and summer, potentially leading to an early wildfire season.”

2:01 Okanagan crews battle two early season wildfires amid dry conditions

The RDOS also issued this reminder: Residents are responsible for their own personal and household preparedness.

That includes reviewing insurance policies, as it says insurance cannot be purchased or altered once a hazard is threatening an area

More insurance information is available by calling the Insurance Bureau of Canada at 1-844-227-5422 or going online.

Residents should also have an emergency plan in place. Plans are available online from PreparedBC.

Regarding the upcoming wildfire season, becoming FireSmart is also highly suggested.

This includes:

Mowing lawns and keeping grasses trimmed

Moving flammable material away from buildings

Clean roof and gutters of pine needles and other debris

Prune tree branches up to two metres (six feet) from the ground

Choose fire-resistance plants within 10 metres of your home

1:59 Decade long fire mitigation work in West Kelowna

According to provincial data from earlier this month, only one region in southern British Columbia has a normal snowpack level, that being the South Thompson area at 90 per cent.

The rest are below average, with the Okanagan at 80 per cent, the Boundary region at 87 per cent and the Similkameen at 62 per cent.

A map showing snow basin levels is available online.

On Wednesday evening in Osoyoos, the RDOS and the Anarchist Mountain Fire Dept. will be hosting an open-house event about wildfire resiliency.

More information is available online.