Video link
Headline link
Canada

What’s open and closed in Barrie and Simcoe County over the Easter weekend: 2024

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 12:52 pm
2 min read
Several businesses and services in and around Ontario’s Barrie and Simcoe County region will have altered hours for the Easter long weekend. Here’s a look at what is open, and what is closed.

Public facilities

  • Barrie City Hall will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.
  • City of Barrie recreation facilities are closed for programming on Friday.
  • Downtown parking (on-street and lots) is free on statutory holidays, including Good Friday.
  • The Simcoe County Administration Centre will be closed to the public on Good Friday and Easter Monday, including the Service Simcoe Contact Centre.
  • The Simcoe County Museum will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday, with regular hours resuming on Monday.
  • All Children’s Services offices are closed between Good Friday and Easter Monday
  • All Ontario Works offices are closed between Good Friday and Easter Monday
  • The Simcoe County Archives will be closed between Good Friday and Easter Monday
  • The Barrie Public Library will be closed between Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday

Garbage collection

  • There will be no garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection in Barrie on Friday. It will take place on Saturday instead.
  • There will be no changes to the Simcoe County regular curbside waste collection schedule.
  • All Simcoe County landfills are closed on Good Friday, open Saturday, and closed Monday, and all landfills except Matchedash which will be closed on Saturday and open on Monday.
Transit

  • Barrie Transit will not be operating on Good Friday or Easter Sunday.
  • GO Transit will be operating on its Sunday Schedule for Good Friday.
  • LINX Transit will not operate on Good Friday, with the exception of Route 4 which will operate on a Sunday Schedule. Service will resume Monday.

Malls

  • Georgian Mall will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
  • Tanger Outlets will be open Good Friday and Easter Sunday, with altered hours
  • Park Place hours may very.

Other services

  • All LCBO stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Select stores will be open on Monday, April 10.
  • Most Beer Stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
  • All Wine Racks in Barrie will be closed all weekend long.
  • Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart hours may vary depending on location. People can check store hours at iamsick.ca.
  • Restaurants and other service hours may vary over the holiday. People are advised to check websites or call ahead before heading out.
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

