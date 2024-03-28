What’s open and closed in Barrie and Simcoe County over the Easter weekend: 2024

Several businesses and services in and around Ontario’s Barrie and Simcoe County region will have altered hours for the Easter long weekend. Here’s a look at what is open, and what is closed.
Public facilities
- Barrie City Hall will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.
- City of Barrie recreation facilities are closed for programming on Friday.
- Downtown parking (on-street and lots) is free on statutory holidays, including Good Friday.
- The Simcoe County Administration Centre will be closed to the public on Good Friday and Easter Monday, including the Service Simcoe Contact Centre.
- The Simcoe County Museum will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday, with regular hours resuming on Monday.
- All Children’s Services offices are closed between Good Friday and Easter Monday
- All Ontario Works offices are closed between Good Friday and Easter Monday
- The Simcoe County Archives will be closed between Good Friday and Easter Monday
- The Barrie Public Library will be closed between Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday
Garbage collection
- There will be no garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection in Barrie on Friday. It will take place on Saturday instead.
- There will be no changes to the Simcoe County regular curbside waste collection schedule.
- All Simcoe County landfills are closed on Good Friday, open Saturday, and closed Monday, and all landfills except Matchedash which will be closed on Saturday and open on Monday.
Transit
- Barrie Transit will not be operating on Good Friday or Easter Sunday.
- GO Transit will be operating on its Sunday Schedule for Good Friday.
- LINX Transit will not operate on Good Friday, with the exception of Route 4 which will operate on a Sunday Schedule. Service will resume Monday.
Malls
- Georgian Mall will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
- Tanger Outlets will be open Good Friday and Easter Sunday, with altered hours
- Park Place hours may very.
Other services
- All LCBO stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Select stores will be open on Monday, April 10.
- Most Beer Stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
- All Wine Racks in Barrie will be closed all weekend long.
- Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart hours may vary depending on location. People can check store hours at iamsick.ca.
- Restaurants and other service hours may vary over the holiday. People are advised to check websites or call ahead before heading out.
