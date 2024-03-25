Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta orders reviews after non-profit ships stroke patient from hospital to motel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2024 6:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta government to review social service providers in light of Leduc hotel patient incidents'
Alberta government to review social service providers in light of Leduc hotel patient incidents
After it came to light Contentment Social Services was housing discharged hospital patients at hotels in Leduc and Nisku, and reportedly not paying outstanding bills, the Alberta government said Monday it is launching a review of all service providers. Kendra Slugoski reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s minister for Seniors, Community and Social Services says there needs to be greater oversight of agencies that advertise non-medical supports to vulnerable people.

Jason Nixon says the regulatory gap became apparent after CBC reported a partially paralyzed man had been discharged from an Edmonton hospital and taken to a Travelodge south of the city, where his wheelchair couldn’t fit, he was fed fast food and no one properly cared for his hygiene.

Click to play video: 'Alberta UCP ‘digging into’ how stroke patient was taken to motel'
Alberta UCP ‘digging into’ how stroke patient was taken to motel

Nixon says the non-profit responsible, Contentment Social Services, has a pile of unpaid bills and the province has not been able to get in touch with anyone in charge at the organization.

Story continues below advertisement

Other families have since come forward, and Nixon says his government has now accounted for 27 people who Contentment had put up at another hotel in Leduc — down from the earlier number of 39 the government provided.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Nixon says his ministry was “literally playing detective” over the weekend to figure out who was a Contentment client and what kind of support they needed.

The minster says there are to be several investigations, including around income support, consumer protection and elder neglect.

Click to play video: 'Non-profit agency defends itself after hospital patient taken to motel'
Non-profit agency defends itself after hospital patient taken to motel
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices