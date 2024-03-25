Alberta orders reviews after non-profit ships stroke patient from hospital to motel

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s minister for Seniors, Community and Social Services says there needs to be greater oversight of agencies that advertise non-medical supports to vulnerable people.

Jason Nixon says the regulatory gap became apparent after CBC reported a partially paralyzed man had been discharged from an Edmonton hospital and taken to a Travelodge south of the city, where his wheelchair couldn’t fit, he was fed fast food and no one properly cared for his hygiene.

Nixon says the non-profit responsible, Contentment Social Services, has a pile of unpaid bills and the province has not been able to get in touch with anyone in charge at the organization.

Other families have since come forward, and Nixon says his government has now accounted for 27 people who Contentment had put up at another hotel in Leduc — down from the earlier number of 39 the government provided.

Nixon says his ministry was “literally playing detective” over the weekend to figure out who was a Contentment client and what kind of support they needed.

The minster says there are to be several investigations, including around income support, consumer protection and elder neglect.