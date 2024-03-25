Menu

Crime

Watchdog investigating after B.C. cyclist hurt in collision with off-duty Mountie

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 6:03 pm
1 min read
The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing. View image in full screen
The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing. Global News
British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after a cyclist was seriously hurt in a collision with an off-duty RCMP officer on Vancouver Island.

The Independent Investigations Office said the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 in the 2500 block of Millstream Road in Langford.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s police watchdog critical of treatment of intoxicated prisoners'
B.C.’s police watchdog critical of treatment of intoxicated prisoners

The officer was headed southbound in an unmarked police vehicle when the collision happened.

Story continues below advertisement

The IIO said it is now working to confirm the circumstances around the collision and is asking anyone who saw it to contact investigators at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate any police-related incident that results in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

