Watchdog investigating after B.C. cyclist hurt in collision with off-duty Mountie

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after a cyclist was seriously hurt in a collision with an off-duty RCMP officer on Vancouver Island.

The Independent Investigations Office said the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 in the 2500 block of Millstream Road in Langford.

The officer was headed southbound in an unmarked police vehicle when the collision happened.

The IIO said it is now working to confirm the circumstances around the collision and is asking anyone who saw it to contact investigators at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate any police-related incident that results in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.