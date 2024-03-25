City moves in to begin cleanup at sanctioned Vancouver homeless encampment

Send this page to someone via email

Tensions were high in a park on Vancouver’s port waterfront Monday as city crews moved in for a cleanup in a sanctioned homeless encampment.

Long-term tents have been allowed in a designated area of CRAB Park under a Vancouver Park Board order since the city lost a court battle to remove unhoused people in 2022.

2:54 CRAB Park encampment cleanup set to begin March 25

The city says the area has become dangerously cluttered with debris, propane tanks, human waste and rats and that people sheltering in the area have built permanent structures that violate the park board order.

Story continues below advertisement

People living in the area were given a Monday deadline to move into a secondary designated space, and rangers moved in around 7 a.m. with police and cleanup crews.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Workers placed metal fencing around the perimeter of the cleanup area, where about 40 tents and structures remain.

Homeless advocates claim the city has overstated the poor conditions in the area and that it hasn’t been transparent with residents about the plan.

2:08 Court denies request to remove campers from Vancouver’s CRAB Park

“A lot of changing information. People are already in a very tenuous situation,” advocate Fiona York said.

“People’s lives are really turned upside down. There’s people who can’t access their belongings, there are people who are just devastated.”

York said the city didn’t need to rush into the cleanup and should have waited while a pending human rights complaint was heard.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s federal housing advocate has also raised concerns about the process. In a social media post last week, she urged the park board to “pause and work in good faith with encampment residents on an approach that upholds their dignity, protects their belongings, and respects their security & human rights.”

The city says it is offering storage options for residents’ belongings and that homelessness service teams have been working with BC Housing to try and find shelter spaces.

The city has also said that people who refuse to leave the area may be escorted out.

The cleanup work, which will involve the use of heavy machinery, is expected to take about one week, after which people who were already sheltering in the designated area will be allowed to return.