Economy

Head of Calgary-based company earns more than $20 million

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 1:45 pm
1 min read
CPKC CEO Keith Creel takes part in a ceremonial driving of the last spike in April 2023 celebrating the merger of Canadian Pacific with Kansas City Southern. View image in full screen
CPKC CEO Keith Creel takes part in a ceremonial driving of the last spike in April 2023 celebrating the merger of Canadian Pacific with Kansas City Southern. Supplied
The head of Calgary-based Canadian Pacific Kansas City saw a big jump in pay last year.

Keith Creel, head of Canada’s second-biggest railway, received total compensation of $20.1 million, up 38 per cent from the previous year.

CPKC’s five top officers, including Creel, earned $63.5 million overall in 2023 compared with less than half that amount the previous year.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The boost stemmed largely from share-based awards and cash bonuses.

It was a historic year for the company as it completed the merger of its operations with Kansas City Southern, a former U.S.-based railway, purchased in 2021.

The company touted the merger as making Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) the first single-line railway connecting the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

At rival Canadian National Railway Co., total compensation for its six senior executives decreased three per cent to $29.6 million, mainly due to lower bonuses after the Montreal-based company fell short of performance targets.

CEO Tracy Robinson’s total compensation was $14 million.

— with files from The Canadian Press

