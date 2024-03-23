Menu

Entertainment

Joni Mitchell’s music back on Spotify 2 years after boycotting platform

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2024 3:28 pm
1 min read
Joni Mitchell performs at the presentation of the Gershwin Prize, which honours a musician's lifetime contribution to popular music, hosted at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Mitchell's music is back on Spotify, more than two years after the songwriter pulled it down to protest the streaming service. View image in full screen
Joni Mitchell performs at the presentation of the Gershwin Prize, which honours a musician's lifetime contribution to popular music, hosted at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Mitchell's music is back on Spotify, more than two years after the songwriter pulled it down to protest the streaming service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amanda Andrade-Rhoades
Joni Mitchell’s music is back on Spotify more than two years after the songwriter pulled it off the platform in protest of other content available on the popular streaming service.

Mitchell herself did not release an official statement announcing the return to Spotify, but a search for her content on the app reveals her complete discography is available to play again.

Mitchell pulled her music from Spotify in January 2022 in solidarity with fellow Canadian music icon, raised in Winnipeg, Neil Young, who removed his catalog to protest the company’s decision to give controversial podcast host Joe Rogan an exclusive platform.

Young had given Spotify an ultimatum over concerns Rogan was spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on his show.

Young announced earlier this month he was coming back to Spotify, saying on his website that the same “disinformation podcast” is now featured on various streaming platforms and he can’t leave them all.

Rogan signed a new deal with Spotify in February, which the Wall Street Journal estimated was worth as much as US$250 million over several years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 23, 2024.

— with files from The Associated Press

© 2024 The Canadian Press

