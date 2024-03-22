Kingston’s Aaliyah Edwards declares for WNBA draft

One Last Dance is how she’s described this year’s NCAA Tournament, her fourth and final try at a national title.

Aaliyah Edwards announced Thursday night through her social media pages that she will leave the University of Connecticut after this season, and intends to turn pro.

“In addition to one last dance, I will officially declare for the 2024 draft,” Edwards said in a video posted to her Instagram page. “I’m prepared, but more importantly, I’m ready for the next chapter.”

This is the next chapter in a story that began nearly ten years ago when she was a stand-out at Frontenac Secondary School… where she led the Falcons to city, regional and provincial championships.

“A lot of people reached out from my Frontenac team, and people I went to school with at Frontenac, just showing love and support. Saying that they’re proud of me and excited for what’s to come,” Edwards said.

Speaking to Global Kingston from Storrs, Connecticut, the home of the University of Connecticut Huskies, Edwards says even with an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the time was now to make the jump from the amateur to professional ranks and wanted to make the announcement sooner rather than later to remove any distraction heading into March Madness.

“The player that I am, I’m just so focused on just being in the moment, staying in the moment and staying present that I didn’t really want to think about staying or leaving,” Edwards said.

Edwards will be the first Kingstonian to make the WNBA – and she stands to make an immediate impact wherever she lands. Countless American basketball publications have her pegged as at least a top 10 pick, some have her going inside the top 5.

“It’s obviously cool to see my name on those type of lists, but ultimately, me declaring for the draft, I’m just prepared and ready for whenever my name is called and I’ll be blessed for any opportunity,” she said.

In her senior year with the Huskies, Edwards averaged nearly 18 points per game and over 9 rebounds. She’s also contributed 16 double-doubles to UConn this season.

While she doesn’t control where she’ll be picked on April 15h in Brooklyn, Edwards did hint that she has a preference as to where that destination will be.

“But, you know, I’m excited. I’ve got the purple and yellow braids,” she said in reference to the Los Angeles Sparks. “I’m not going to say anything, but we’ll see,” Edwards said with a chuckle.