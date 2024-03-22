Missing college student Riley Strain found dead in Nashville river

Send this page to someone via email

The body of missing Missiouri college student Riley Strain has been found, police have confirmed.

The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed Friday that Strain’s body was recovered from the Cumberland River.

“The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately eight miles from downtown,” the department wrote in a statement on X on Friday. “No foul play-related trauma was observed.”

BREAKING: The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately 8 miles from downtown. No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 22, 2024

Strain, a student at the University of Missouri, went missing two weeks ago after leaving a downtown Nashville, Tenn., bar on March 8.

Police previously released body-camera and CCTV footage of Strain walking around Nashville alone on the night he disappeared.

Shown was Riley's brief exchange of greetings w/ Officer Reginald Young on Gay St., south of the Woodland St. Bridge, on the night of 3/8. Riley did not appear distressed. Officer Young was there on a vehicle burglary call & remained on that portion of Gay St. for 45 min. pic.twitter.com/z0xeEzeieK — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 18, 2024

He had travelled to Nashville on the day he disappeared to attend a private event with his fraternity brothers. While in the city, Strain and his friends visited Luke’s 32 Bridge, a bar owned by country singer Luke Bryan.

Strain was kicked out of the bar that night and left the establishment alone, according to a statement from Luke’s 32 Bridge and its owner, TC Restaurant Group.

“At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building,” the statement read. “He was followed down the stairs by one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs.”

Strain was served one alcoholic drink and two waters while at the bar, the statement added.

Strain’s friends and family had since been unable to reach him, and police searches had been unsuccessful.

The latest piece of evidence in the case came Sunday, when two volunteer searchers found Strain’s bank card on the embankment between Gay Street and the Cumberland River.

Police Chief John Drake told CNN Friday that Strain’s body was found about 7:30 a.m. local time after it was spotted by a worker in the area.

“There is no other evidence to suggest anything other than” the young man falling into the river, Drake told the outlet.

An autopsy is pending, police confirmed.

— with files from Global News’ Kathryn Mannie