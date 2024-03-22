Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wellington OPP arrest 2 in drug trafficking investigation

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 22, 2024 9:06 am
1 min read
opp View image in full screen
OPP say two men face drug trafficking-related charges following search warrants at three homes in the region, including in Arthur, last month. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wellington OPP say they’ve nabbed two people in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

On Feb 15, officers executed search warrants at homes in Arthur, Kitchener and North Dumfries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

OPP also say officers seized a firearm.

Trending Now

Two people charged with drug trafficking, among other offences, and both were held for a bail hearing.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices