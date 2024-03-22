Wellington OPP arrest 2 in drug trafficking investigation

Wellington OPP say they’ve nabbed two people in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.
On Feb 15, officers executed search warrants at homes in Arthur, Kitchener and North Dumfries.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
OPP also say officers seized a firearm.
Trending Now
Two people charged with drug trafficking, among other offences, and both were held for a bail hearing.
More on Crime
- Canadian woman shot dead outside convenience store in Mexico
- 5 students ingest edibles brought to Halifax elementary school, taken to hospital: police
- Head-on crash kills five, including four from Cree community, in northern Quebec
- RCMP officer helps rescue mom, 3 kids after crash into St. Lawrence River
Comments