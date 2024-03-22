Wellington OPP arrest 2 in drug trafficking investigation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Wellington OPP say they’ve nabbed two people in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

On Feb 15, officers executed search warrants at homes in Arthur, Kitchener and North Dumfries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

OPP also say officers seized a firearm.

Two people charged with drug trafficking, among other offences, and both were held for a bail hearing.