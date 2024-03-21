Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Dorothy Shephard latest N.B. Tory who clashed with premier not to seek re-election

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2024 4:24 pm
1 min read
Dorothy Shephard, a former New Brunswick social development minister who clashed with Premier Blaine Higgs over changes made to the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools, says she won't seek re-election. Shephard arrives at the New Brunswick Legislative Building in Fredericton, on Oct. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward. View image in full screen
Dorothy Shephard, a former New Brunswick social development minister who clashed with Premier Blaine Higgs over changes made to the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools, says she won't seek re-election. Shephard arrives at the New Brunswick Legislative Building in Fredericton, on Oct. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward. RSW; SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Another New Brunswick Progressive Conservative member who clashed with Premier Blaine Higgs over his policy on gender identity in schools has decided not to run in the upcoming provincial election.

In a letter posted to social media, Dorothy Shephard says she will stay on as Tory member of the legislature for the Saint John Lancaster riding until the election, which has to be scheduled by October.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Shephard thanks the “premiers” she has served under, without naming Higgs, and says she will take her experiences serving in three departments over four terms into whatever the “future holds next.”

She resigned as social development minister in June and voted with the Opposition to force the province’s youth and child advocate to review a policy requiring students under 16 to seek parental approval before teachers can use their preferred names and pronouns.

Trending Now

Daniel Allain and Jeff Carr have recently both said they will not seek re-election, after they were dropped from Higgs’ cabinet in June for publicly criticizing the changes to the gender identity policy in schools.

Story continues below advertisement

Shephard is the ninth member of the legislative assembly elected in 2020 to announce they won’t be seeking re-election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices